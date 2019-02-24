Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless To Show Off Wedding Ring On Her One Year Anniversary

Emily Ratajkowski wasn’t afraid to get sexy when she showed off her gorgeous wedding rings in a topless photo that she posted to celebrate her one-year wedding anniversary to Sebastian Bear-McClard on Feb. 23.

Emily Ratajkowski, 27, has officially been married to Sebastian Bear-McClard, 31, for one year and the model celebrated in a very eye-catching way! The brunette beauty was an incredible sight to see when she took to Instagram on her wedding anniversary date of Feb. 23, to share a topless, cleavage-bearing close-up photo of herself holding her breasts while flaunting her amazing wedding rings, including a gold wedding band and gigantic diamond. “one year,” she simply captioned the sexy pic.

It’s no surprise that Emily is making a big impression when it comes to her anniversary with her hubby. The news of their marriage also made a big impression last year when they surprisingly got hitched at a New York City courthouse after dating for several weeks. Emily also took to Instagram to share the happy news with a photo showing Sebastian kissing her as the two flaunted their matching gold wedding bands.

In addition to enjoying her love with Sebastian, Emily has seemed to be enjoying her career. The fashionable star has been strutting her stuff on catwalks, including a recent appearance at the Tomo Koizumi fashion show for New York Fashion Week on Feb. 8. She temporarily strayed away from her long locks to show off a short pixie cut wig for the show, proving she can rock any look and somehow pull it off!

As a stunning model, Emily is known for flaunting her incredible figure in all sorts of creative ways whenever she gets the chance, so we look forward to seeing more buzzworthy pics in the future!