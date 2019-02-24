Emilia Clarke Dazzles In Sparkling Purple Dress & Shows Off New Hair Makeover

Khaleesi totally reigned over the Oscars! Emilia Clarke dazzled in a gorgeous light purple dress on the red carpet before the big ceremony and showed off her latest hair makeover!

Emilia Clarke, 32, shined on the Oscars red carpet, and we’re bowing down to our Game of Thrones queen. The beautiful actress slayed in a strapless purple dress that sparkled and shined on the Oscars red carpet. Her short bob was sleek and straight. She also debuted her brown hair makeover! Emilia had dyed her hair blonde back in 2017 in honor of the final season of Game of Thrones. Her hair is naturally brunette, so the blonde dye job was a major hair makeover for Emilia. But she had to go all-out for the final episodes and pay homage to Daenerys Targaryen’s platinum blonde locks. But now she’s back to brown!

Before she arrived at the Oscars, Emilia posted an adorable selfie showing off her hair makeover. “Blondes have more fun eh?! Well I will see about that this fine #oscar2019 evening….. let the good times roll,” she wrote on Instagram. Emilia can truly rock any hair color! After she wrapped Game of Thrones filming, Emilia chopped off her longer locks for an adorable pixie cut in Sept. 2018. Her cut was inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt’s matching pixie cuts from way back in the 1990s!

Emilia has been busy filming the 2019 holiday movie, Last Christmas, with Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding, so her last major red carpet was the 2018 Emmy Awards. She rocked a sheer Dior dress that featured stunning patches of floral embroidery. The British actress is also gearing up for the release of the highly-anticipated eighth and final season of Game of Thrones. The final season, which will consist of just 6 episodes, will premiere April 14 on HBO.