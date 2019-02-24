She put a cherry on top! Dakota Johnson looked fun and flirty at the Independent Spirit Awards in a strapless jumpsuit ensemble!

50 Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson, 29, stepped on the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 23 in an adorable matching strapless top and flowy pants that made up her jumpsuit. The gorgeous star kept her hair flowing and shiny, and she barely wore any jewelry – save for a navy scrunchie, which she wore as a bracelet, and some earrings.

Dakota’s outfit was a gorgeous jumpsuit, with a strapless corset-like top, and loose, ankle-length flowing pants. The top and bottom parts of it were a deep navy hue with playful cherries featured throughout the design. The top fit her slim physique perfectly, and the flowing pants probably allowed for some comfort as she walked the blue carpet! While her high black heels may not have been the most comfortable, we bet the actress was used to it by now, with her years of experience walking carpets!

Dakota wore small, dainty gold earrings and black high heels. She rocked a peachy-nude lipstick, along with grey eyeshadow that made her blue eyes pop. Dakota parted her hair in the middle, and had bangs frame her face.

The star walked the carpet solo, sans her Coldplay lead singer boyfriend Chris Martin, 41, who she may be getting engaged to in the near future! “They’ll be engaged soon,” a source told Us Weekly. “Chris is head over heels.” The source added, “He wanted to make sure the kids [with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, 46] didn’t have too much change all at once. He’s a great dad.”

Engaged or not, Dakota has already been welcomed into the family! The actress spent Thanksgiving last year with Chris, Gwyneth, and their children. “They’re a total modern family and had a great time celebrating together,” a source told People.

For more stars at the Independent Film Awards on Feb. 23, check out the gallery above! As for Dakota, we think she certainly slayed the blue carpet, and we can’t wait to see more looks from her – with or without Chris by her side – in the future! Great job, Dakota!