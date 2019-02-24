Constance Wu was truly a gorgeous sight to see when she showed off a bright yellow custom Versace gown on the red carpet of the 2019 Academy Awards.

Constance Wu, 36, showed up to the 2019 Academy Awards on Feb. 24 looking absolutely stunning in a custom yellow Versace gown, and we can’t get over the bright and beautiful look! The Crazy Rich Asians star was all smiles as she posed in the eye-catching fashion choice, which consisted of an off-the-shoulder top that elegantly draped down the sides of her arms and a floor-length bottom. She had her hair pulled back for the look and flaunted silver dangling earrings with a matching bracelet. This talented lady was true sunshine on the carpet, and we loved every minute of it!

Constance was looking her best for a very good reason. Not only was she attending the film industry’s biggest night of the year, she was also the main star of one of the biggest movies of the year. Crazy Rich Asians has received numerous praise for its plot and talented cast, and the National Board of Review even awarded it for Best Acting by an Ensemble last month.

With all this well-deserved recognition, Constance, has proven she earned her spot at the Oscars and many other award shows. In addition to her appearance at the Academy Awards, the amazing actress showed up looking incredible at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6. She was excitingly nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical category for Crazy Rich Asians, and although she didn’t snag the statue, she’s still a winner in our eyes!

With a fantastic dress choice and a smile that lit up the room, Constance’s 2019 Oscars fashion is definitely one of our favorites!