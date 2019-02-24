Celebrities Getting Ready For Oscars: Constance Wu, Kacey Musgraves & More

Some celebrities invited us along to see how they got ready for the biggest movie night of the year! Kacey Musgraves, Ashley Graham, and more showed us what goes into looking glam on the carpet!

It has finally arrived, the night we have all been waiting for! The Academy Awards are finally here, and the biggest stars in the entertainment industry are coming out and putting their best foot forward on the red carpet! The night, which is one of the biggest of the year for movie stars, surely takes a lot of preparation for those walking on the carpet. All eyes are on them – viewers, bloggers, and of course, their peers walking the carpet with them! We got to take a look behind the glamorous and beautiful looks that show up on the red carpet and see what really went into that process! This year, Constance Wu, 36, Kacey Musgraves, 30, Ashley Graham, 31, and Caitlyn Jenner, 69, showed footage of themselves getting dressed up for the Oscars!

Just a couple of weeks after sweeping the Grammy Awards, Kacey got ready for the Oscars! She shared a picture on her Instagram Story of someone doing her hair while she wore a face and lip mask. She prepped while wearing a fluffy white robe, and captioned her pic, “don’t @ me.” Ashley shared footage on her story as well, showing her glam squad getting her made up before she interviewed people on the red carpet! Ashley looked stunning, and she wasn’t even fully glammed up yet!

Constance, who starred in Crazy Rich Asians, introduced her facialist on her Instagram Story – Joanna Vargas! Constance said it was “the last facial of awards season,” and we’re sure she’s relieved to finally be done with all of the prepping involved for these high-profile events! “I’ve never had so many facials from someone who wasn’t my boyfriend,” Constance joked. Joanna described the facial that she gave Constance for her to be red-carpet ready: “I did a triple-crown facial, lots of micro-current, oxygen, microderm[abrasion], and then we finished with a lot of cryotherapy, which oxygenates and sculpts the face. It makes you look lit from within!” Caitlyn posted a ‘gram on her feed getting all made up for the big night, as well!

Now that we’ve seen their process, we can’t wait to see them all rock the red carpet – make sure to check out pictures in the gallery above for more stars on the big night! Happy Oscars, everybody!