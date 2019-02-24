Oscars 2019 ‘In Memoriam’: Fans Livid That Carol Channing & More Didn’t Make Tribute

After celebrating a string of wins at the 2019 Oscars, the Academy took time out to pay tribute to the actors and actresses who have left us in 2018. But the Academy took heat for leaving out Carol Channing and more!

Burt Reynolds, Margot Kidder, and Penny Marshall were just a few of the many beloved faces that flashed on the big screen during the “In Memoriam” segment at the 2019 Oscars. The entertainment industry and fans miss these actors and actresses dearly, who all passed away in 2018. But not all fans could mourn their favorite stars during the Oscars, as viewers felt especially hurt that Carol Channing, a prolific Broadway star renown for her iconic role in the musical Hello, Dolly!, didn’t make it into the montage. She had just passed away on Jan. 15, 2019.

“Also did they SERIOUSLY just leave Academy Award Nominee CAROL CHANNING out of the In Memoriam section????!? Are you kidding me!?!” one angry viewer tweeted. Carol was nominated for “Best Supporting Actress” for her role in the 1968 film Thoroughly Modern Millie. Another fan wrote, “Disgraceful omission of Carol Channing, entertainment icon and # AcademyAwardNominee from the In Memoriam.”

Viewers were also peeved that stars like Verne Troyer (Austin Powers film franchise) and John Mahoney (Frasier) weren’t included in the tribute on Feb. 24! “They forgot Verne Troyer during the ‘In Memoriam’ and I am livid,” one fan tweeted, and another angry viewer asked, “Why no John Mahoney??”

Notable In Memoriam omissions:

-Carol Channing, nominated for Thoroughly Modern Millie

-Gary Kurtz, producer of American Graffiti and Star Wars

-Stanley Donen, director of Singin' in the Rain, On the Town, and Charade — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

Was Oscar nominee Carol Channing missing from the In Memoriam? — 𝔥𝔦𝔰𝔭𝔞𝔫𝔦𝔠 𝔭𝔦𝔵𝔦𝔢 𝔡𝔯𝔢𝔞𝔪 𝔤𝔦𝔯𝔩 (@mathewrodriguez) February 25, 2019

But other fans were appreciative when they saw Stan Lee, the creator of Marvel Comics, in the montage. “Stan Lee in the # Oscars In Memoriam. It still hurts,” Jeremy Conrad, the founder of MCU Cosmic, tweeted. One fan wrote, “I legit started crying when Stan Lee showed up in the In Memoriam montage. We miss you Stan. So much.” Stan has created countless superheroes like Thor and The Hulk, and two movies starring his original superheroes — Spider-Man and Black Panther — even won Oscars tonight (Black Panther and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse). Stan passed away on Nov. 12, 2018.

The Academy really has paid its respects to deserving stars. On the award front, Olivia Coleman nabbed “Best Actress” for her role in The Favourite, and Rami Malek won the “Best Actor” Oscar for Bohemian Rhapsody, just to name a few of the memorable wins — check out the full winners’ list, here.