Bette Midler’s Oscars Performance: Delights With ‘Mary Poppins’ ‘The Place Where Lost Things Go’

2019 Oscar viewers were given quite the treat when musical icon Bette Midler performed the Best Song nominee “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns. She jumped in headfirst into the beautiful yet simple production number, lending her powerful voice to the gorgeous ballad while wearing an elegant floral gown. Bette absolutely captivated the audience with the inspiring tune, which featured it’s co-writer and her close pal Marc Shaiman accompanying Bette on the piano. The song got an epic intro as Keegan-Michael Key descended from the ceiling of LA’s Dolby Theater with an umbrella to introduce the performance. CLICK HERE TO SEE BETTE’S PERFORMANCE.

The song was performed in the film by Emily Blunt, but she took a pass on performing it live onstage at such a high-profile event. While she didn’t comment on not performing at the Oscars, she has made it known in the past that she’s terrified of singing in front of audiences. “‘I much prefer singing alone in the car or in the shower or by myself in the house. I was never that person at a party who would want to sing in front of people. Even in Karaoke, I need a lot of tequila to do it,” she told the UK’s Herald Sun after being cast in the role of Mary Poppins.

“So, (drum roll) Ladies and Gentlemen, I will be chanteusing (that’s singing) on the Oscars on Feb 24,” Bette tweeted on Feb. 16, adding “So excited!!” The icon is close friends with Mary Poppins Returns lyricist and composer Marc and he was overjoyed that Bette would be performing his tune to a worldwide audience.

He took to Facebook and wrote “As a child of the Sixties, I grew up obsessed with the Mary Poppins soundtrack. As a teenager in the Seventies, I became obsessed with new star Bette Midler. Could I have ever imagined that one day Bette Midler would sing a song I co-wrote with Scott Wittman for a sequel to ‘Mary Poppins’ at the Academy Awards?! My heart is exploding.” Now if Marc wins the Oscar for Best Song, it will be icing on the cake after having his dream artist sing one of his original songs on Hollywood’s biggest night.