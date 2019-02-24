Best Beauty At The Oscars — Ashley Graham, Lady Gaga, Emilia Clarke & More

It’s the biggest awards show of the season, and these stars saved the best for last! See the most gorgeous hair and makeup looks of the night in the gallery below!

Akwafina, Angela Bassett, Emilia Clarke, Brie Larson, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Emma Stone, Regina King, Rachel Weisz, Amy Adams, Jennifer Hudson, Emily Blunt and so many more all looked stunning at the 91st Academy Awards on Feb. 24. Held live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the show was star-studded and full of glitz and a whole lotta glam. See the best beauty looks in the gallery attached above!

Kat Von D Beauty partnered with makeup artist Molly Stern for the Oscars, who did the look for Maya Rudolph. Vice star Amy Adams looked stunning, as always. Her red hair was gorgeous, styled by John D. using TRESemmé products! Another star who reached for the drugstore staple? Ashley Graham, with help with TRESemmé Global Stylist Justine Marjan. She wore her hair in a sleek and chic bun. Emilia wore a frizz-free brown bob and a bold red lipstick.

Constance Wu, Olivia Colman and Molly Sims were glowing, thanks to Essentiel by Adele, which is a vegan, Leaping Bunny-certified hands, face and body moisturizer. Constance looked breathtaking, thanks to makeup by Pat McGrath Labs. She wore a red lip and pulled her hair into a ponytail.

Olivia Colman, Regina King, Amandla Stenberg, and Kacey Musgraves all wore Pat McGrath Labs makeup to the big show, and Miranda Kerr, Rowan Blanchard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ella Balinska and Camila Mendes wore the brand to after parties.

Dove Celebrity Stylist Mark Townsend styled The Favourite nominee Rachel Weisz, and she looked absolutely amazing. Unilever Hair Expert Ursula Stephen was in charge of Black Panther actress Letitia Wright’s hair…and totally nailed it. Presenter Serena Williams’ hair was styled by Nai’vasha Johnson using Dove hair products. P resenter Krysten Ritter‘s chic hair look was done by Rheanne White using Dove products as well.

Celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett styled actress Brie Larson using Moroccanoil. Brie presented an award and looked amazing on stage. Gita Bass worked with presenter Tina Fey on her glowing look. She prepped skin using the DERMAFLASH tool. Jamie Greenberg also prepped Rashida Jones for the red carpet with the DERMAFLASH LUXE. Glenn Close, nominee for actress in a leading role was styled by celebrity hairstylist Brant Mayfield using Leonor Greyl. Her makeup was gorgeous as well. Her lashes stood out, because her makeup artist used Lasify.

Olivia Coleman, nominee for actress in a leading role for The Favourite, was glammed using Emma Hardie skincare and Lashify lashes. Her hair was done by Marcus Francis using Suave products. Emma Stone‘s gorgeous hairstyle was done by Mara Roszak, who used Leonor Greyl products.

Sarah Paulson, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira all wore semi-permanent Lashify lashes for a gorgeous red carpet look. Amanda Seyfried’s was amazing at the Vanity Fair party thanks to Jenny Cho.