Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Ben Affleck Reunites With Lindsay Shookus Hours After Going To Wedding With Jennifer Garner

BACKGRID
Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - It was a busy day for Ben Affleck! He started his day out with coffee with Lindsay Shookus, followed by a friend's wedding with Jennifer Garner and the kids. Ben wrapped up his Saturday evening by having dinner at Katsuya with Lindsay, with the couple trying to keep a low profile by leaving out the back door. Shot on 02/23/2019.Pictured: Ben Affleck, Lindsay ShookusBACKGRID USA 24 FEBRUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Ben Affleck & ex Lindsay Shookus reunited for a dinner date on the same day he went to a wedding with Jennifer Garner! See their night out together here!

Are they back together?! Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus reunited for a dinner date at Katsuya in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, just hours after he attended a wedding with Jennifer Garner. After dining together, Ben and Lindsay were spotted leaving the restaurant by the back door while trying to keep a low profile. Earlier in the day, the two were also seen getting coffee together. Check out their post-dinner exit below!

Ben and Lindsay previously split in August after roughly a year of dating amid reports that Shookus did not want to make the move to the West Coast with him. “They are still very amicable and have stayed friends,” a source told E! at the time. “They both tried to make it work, but the distance just proved to be too much for them right now. Family comes first for them both.”

Meanwhile, Jen recently opened up to the Washington Street Journal Magazine about how she and Ben have adapted in their approach to co-parenting. “Something Ben and I used to say to each other all the time is, ‘We have to adapt.’ We were surrounded by paparazzi,” she told the publication. “There were so many things you wouldn’t expect. We’d be left alone at Disneyland and then we would be at a park in Santa Monica. But if you love something, you’ll do whatever you need to do.”

Ben Affleck Lindsay Shookus

Ben Affleck reunited with Lindsay Shookus as the two were spotted at Katsuya on Feb. 23.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Ben and Lindsay. In the meantime, check out all of her most recent photos in our gallery above.