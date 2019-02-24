Anne Hathaway Trolls Herself For Cringey Oscars Gig Before 2019 Show Goes On Without A Host

Anne Hathaway made fun of the time she co-hosted the Oscars with James Franco & revealed that whatever happens during tonight’s ceremony ‘it’s already been worse’!

At least she has a sense of humor about this! Ahead of this year’s host-less Oscars tonight, Anne Hathaway self-deprecatingly joked about the time she infamously co-hosted the 2011 Oscars with James Franco. In addition to sharing a photo of herself and her co-host, whose eyes are closed in the picture, Anne shared a message of support for all of attendees at the 2019 Oscars: “No matter what happens with today’s show, just remember, it’s already been worse. Happy Oscars!”

Hathaway recently opened up about her co-hosting experience with Franco in an interview with People’s editor-in-chief Jess Cagle. “He didn’t give me anything,” Anne admitted. “God, I just remember the night before we’re about to go up there, and me turning to everyone and going, ‘Am I too much? This feels really big to me.’ And the producer just went, ‘No! Don’t do less. Do more if you need to.’ And I was like, ‘Oh okay, I guess it’s going great.’ And I didn’t realize what was happening about that whole thing.”

“When all the dust settled, I was just like, ‘You gotta be kidding me. Your first instinct is usually the right one,’” Hathaway went on to say. “And all the reasons why I turned it down came true. All of them. It’s just a no-win situation. You’re not trained at this, how is this going to enhance your life? All of the reasons why. Even the people who do it spectacularly well — like Hugh Jackman, Jimmy Kimmel, Ellen DeGeneres — usually just get a ‘meh’ from everyone. It’s a really hard gig to stick the landing on.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest wins and upsets at the 2019 Oscars. In the meantime, check out all of the most notable hosts of the Academy Awards in our gallery above.