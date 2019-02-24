Angela Bassett Stuns In Hot Pink One-Shouldered Dress At 2019 Oscars

Angela Bassett looked unbelievably gorgeous at the 2019 Academy Awards! She wore a one-shouldered hot pink dress that fit her beautifully!

Black Panther star Angela Bassett, 60, completed wowed on The Academy Awards red carpet this year! The American Horror Story actress attended the Oscars in a hot pink one-shouldered dress that made jaws drop. She came to the award show representing her film Black Panther, which is nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Music Score, Best Sound Mixing, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Sound Editing. We hope the action flick takes home a ton of Oscars – but if not, Angela won in our hearts with her gorgeous look on the red carpet, anyway!

Angela wore a stunning hot pink dress, which was tight until her knees, and then flowed out into a train behind her. She rocked a smoky blueish-purple eyeshadow look with dark purple lipstick, and had her hair pulled back into a ponytail. The one-shoulder part of her dress puffed out and framed one side of her body. Angela tied together the look with her pink clutch and dangling earrings. We can’t believe Angela is 60 years old – she looked absolutely incredible on the red carpet!

The star had recently slayed at the Feb. 12 16th Annual Red Dress Awards in a figure-hugging vibrant red dress. Her dress at the event, which was two days before Valentine’s Day, had a deep v-neck cut, as well as a cape covering the top of her arms and flowing behind her. She wore her hair natural and loose, in gorgeous tight curls. Angela had previously won us over at the Emmy Awards in Sept. 2018 in her Azzi & Osta strapless white gown with gold embellishments. Angela has proven time and time again that she is definitely one to watch during red carpet season, and she didn’t let us down at the Oscars, that’s for sure!

We’re huge fans of Angela’s red carpet look at the Oscars! Be sure to check out more winning outfits in the gallery above, and we can’t wait to see more from Angela, fashion-wise and acting-wise, in the future!