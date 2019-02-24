Amy Adams Shows Off Sexy Curves In White & Metallic Dress At Oscars — See Pics

Amy looked like a 21st century mermaid with her red hair cascading over her fitted corset dress. See her full Oscars look below!

Amy Adams, 44, does it again! The star is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Supporting Role for Vice. Her performance has been critically acclaimed and now, so has her awards show fashion sense! She looked stunning and sexy in a white and silver mermaid gown on the red carpet. It fit every curve to perfection with intricate detailing throughout. The strapless neckline allowed her major diamond necklace to stand out.

We love that with such a formal look, she wore her hair down. It was one of the most amazing beauty looks of the night! TRESemmé Celebrity Stylist John D. styled Amy’s hair in gorgeous mermaid waves. She looked so stunning, and we love that her hairstyle was created using drugstore products! Her makeup was neutral and gorgeous. She wore long lashes, a slightly rosy cheek and pretty pink lips. Amazing!

She accessorized with insane Cartier jewels. She wore a Cartier Collection clip brooch from 1935, a Cartier High Jewelry Tennis necklace, Cartier Collection earrings from 1934, a Cartier Collection bracelet from 1937. All of these items were made of platinum and diamonds and ensured she was shining bright on the biggest night in Hollywood! She also wore a white gold and diamond Cartier ring.

I think this is my favorite look of Amy’s this year, but she has stunned at every show. She wore a black peplum gown with high-slit at the SAG Awards and a teal off-the-shoulder gown at the Golden Globes.