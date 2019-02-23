Tyler Baltierra Shares First Photo Of Adorable New Baby Daughter – See Pic

‘Teen Mom’ star Tyler Baltierra took to Instagram on Feb. 23 to share the first photo of his and Catelynn Lowell’s new daughter, Vaeda, and it’s truly precious!

Teen Mom‘s Tyler Baltierra, 27, proved he’s now a proud dad of three when he shared the first pic of his and Catelynn Lowell‘s newborn daughter, Vaeda, to Instagram! In the adorable pic, little Vaeda, who was born on Feb. 21, can be seen sleeping on a Fisher Price Infant-to-Toddler Rocker in their living room as their dog, Caeser, sleeps on the floor beside her. “Welcome home Vaeda! Mommy & Daddy love you so much & can’t wait to watch you grow with love in this crazy family of ours!” Tyler captioned the photo.

Vaeda’s birth is definitely a blessing considering Catelynn opened up about previously suffering from a miscarriage and dealing with post-partum depression before her precious tot’s arrival. The sweet baby girl will join her big sister, Novalee, 4, as well as Catelynn and Tyler’s first child, Carly, who they gave up for adoption after her birth in 2009. Although Carly is still with her adoptive parents, Catelynn and Tyler do get to see her on occasion.

Catelynn and Tyler’s new daughter may give them another reason to stay close. The married couple made headlines when they announced that they were living separately for a month due to struggles they were having within their marriage after Catelynn’s miscarriage and depression. The separation has been documented on Teen Mom OG, but they have continued to support and love each other despite the speculation about whether or not they were going to separate for good.

Now that Vaeda is here and Catelynn and Tyler have another bundle of joy to love, it will be interesting to see how their marriage progresses from here!