Travis Scott Feels Terrible For Kylie Jenner Amid Jordyn Woods Drama

Shutterstock
Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner Louis Vuitton show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2019, Paris Fashion Week Men's, France - 21 Jun 2018
Kylie Jenner leaves Mr Chow restaurant at the W South Beach hotel in Miami with her BFF Jordyn Woods. Jenner wore white long boots and a Travis Scott tour t-shirt as she headed to his Sunday night tour date. She also sported a diamond ring on her wedding finger amid rumors of an engagement to Scott. Pictured: Jordyn Woods,Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL5041101 121118 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods depart Chinese Tuxedo in new York City. Pictured: Kylie Jenner,Jordyn Woods,Kylie Jenner Jordyn Woods Ref: SPL1694245 090518 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Alexander Wang show, front row, Spring Summer 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2016 View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott is ‘shocked’ over Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods allegedly hooking up with Tristan Thompson. ‘He is supporting Kylie the best he can,’ a source revealed.

While fans have been shocked from the news of Tristan Thompson, 27, and Jordyn Woods, 21, allegedly hooking up, those close to the situation don’t quite know what to make of it, either. Travis Scott, 26, who’s 21-year-old Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend and father of their one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, has been trying to comfort Kylie throughout the ordeal as best as he can, a source close to Travis EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.

“Travis is shocked over Kylie [and] Jordyn’s drama,” our source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He feels horrible for Kylie, he hates to see her so sad. He has been working and feels terrible that he can not be there everyday to take extra good care of Kylie. He loves Kylie and knows how much she loves Jordyn so he can’t believe Jordyn did something that has damaged their friendship.” Kylie and Jordyn’s close friendship was documented on both of their social media accounts throughout the years, as well as on their E! reality television show Life of Kylie.

“He is supporting Kylie the best he can, doing everything he can to talk to [FaceTime] Kylie and stay in touch with her, and help her through this tough time,” our source continued. “Travis can not believe that Jordyn moved out, he loved how good she was with [Stormi]. He thought Kylie and Jordyn would be together forever.”

Kylie must be so devastated, experiencing what is possibly a huge break of trust to her and her older sister Khloé Kardashian, 34, if the hookup between Tristan and Jordyn did take place. Not only will Kylie want to support her older sister who has allegedly been cheated on again, but Kylie will likely have to mourn the loss of her friendship with someone she has been close to for so long. We can’t even imagine the amount of pain she’s feeling, but luckily Kylie has the support from her boyfriend and family throughout all of this. Props to Travis for having Kylie’s back, and we hope that Kylie’s handling all of this okay.