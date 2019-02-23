Terrence Howard Breaks Silence On ‘Empire’ Co-Star Jussie Smollett’s Arrest: ‘We Love You’

Jussie Smollett’s ‘Empire’ co-star Terrence Howard shared a message of love following Smollett’s arrest & news that he’d been cut from the remaining episodes of the fifth season!

For the first time since Jussie Smollett‘s arrest, one of his fellow Empire cast members is coming forward with a message of support. Terrence Howard, who plays Jussie’s father on the show, took to Instagram to share a video of Jussie tickling Terrence’s actual real-life son Qirin Love Howard on a private airplane. In addition to the video, Terrence wrote in the caption, “All your lil homies got you… We love the hell outta you ♥️.” Check out Terrence’s message for Jussie below!

We reported earlier how Jussie’s role of Jamal had been cut from the final episodes of Empire‘s fifth season. Empire executive producers Lee Daniels, Danny Strong, Brett Mahoney, Brian Grazer, Sanaa Hamri, Francie Calfo and Dennis Hammer released the following statement on Feb. 22, “The events of the past few weeks have been incredibly emotional for all of us. Jussie has been an important member of our Empire family for the past five years and we care about him deeply. While these allegations are very disturbing, we are placing our trust in the legal system as the process plays out. We are also aware of the effects of this process on the cast and crew members who work on our show and to avoid further disruption on set, we have decided to remove the role of ‘Jamal’ from the final two episodes of the season.”

Following Smollett’s arrest on charges of disorderly conduct and filing a false police report, and release on a $100,000 bail, the Empire actor visited set and while being remorseful, he continued to deny the allegations made against him. “I’m sorry I’ve put you all through this and not answered any calls. I wanted to say I’m sorry and, you know me, I would never do this to any of you, you are my family. I swear to God, I did not do this,” Smollett told the cast, according to a TMZ source.

We’ll keep you posted on all the latest news surrounding the Smollett case. In the meantime, check out all of the latest photos of Smollett in our gallery above.