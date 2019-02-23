Teresa Giudice ‘Would Love’ Her Own ‘RHONJ’ Spinoff: Especially If Joe Gets Deported To Italy

Teresa Giudice ‘would love’ to have a reality television show of her own! The ‘RHONJ’ star is interested in a spinoff show, according to a source!

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, 46, could be getting her own reality show for herself, if she has it her way! “Teresa would love to have her own spinoff show now more than ever and she’s spoken to Bravo about it,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.

“It’s been talked about a lot,” the source continued. “For years now. Bravo would love to capture Teresa‘s life after [her husband] Joe [46] is potentially deported. Teresa makes a large part of her paychecks from Bravo so she would love to do it. Her spinoff of Joe and the girls did really well and she wasn’t even a large part of it.”

Our source also said that Teresa has a lot going on in her life – her career, four daughters, friends, caring after her father, and fitness competitions. Surely that’s enough going on for a show dedicated to her life, specifically! “She would also love to help get [14-year-old daughter] Milania’s music career off the ground and feels this would be a great way to do so.”

“Especially if Joe goes back to Italy, she would love to do this and she realizes now more than ever that that’s a real possibility,” our source said. “Teresa knows how to make good TV. [She] is open to letting cameras see everything and anything. She knows she needs RHONJ and has no plans of leaving that anytime soon and she has a great relationship with Andy [Cohen, 50] and the network so she’s open to a lot of possibilities with them.”

We guess we’ll have to keep our eyes out for any possible new show from Teresa! But in the meantime, Real Housewives of New Jersey season nine is airing, and there’s tons of drama to keep us satisfied for now! If Teresa gets her own solo show from Bravo – well, showcasing her and her family life rather than all of the housewives’ – we’re sure she’ll let us know when the time comes!