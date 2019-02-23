Taylor Swift Supports BF Joe Alwyn During Oscars Weekend By Attending Pre-Party Together

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn were spotted at their first pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles on Feb. 22, and they couldn’t help but smile at each other as they mingled around other guests!

It looks like Taylor Swift, 29, will be supporting her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 28, at the Oscars on Feb. 24! The singer was spotted hanging out with Joe at a pre-Oscars bash in Los Angeles, CA on the night of Feb. 22 and the lovebirds weren’t shy about getting close! The mostly private couple partied alongside guests at the bash and were all smiles as they were photographed chatting to each other outside. In some pics that an eyewitness took and shared on Twitter, Taylor is wearing a sequin black backless dress and has her hair in a bun during the event, while Joe seems to be wearing a matching black ensemble.

The Oscars will be a big night for Joe so it’s no surprise he’s celebrating early. The actor’s film, The Favourite, is nominated for several awards, including ensemble ones, which he’s included in. Taylor’s L.A. appearance means she flew from London, where she’s been filming the upcoming movie, Cats, to be by Joe’s side for Hollywood’s biggest event.

The pre-Oscars party isn’t the only time Taylor recently supported her beau. She was also seen at a BAFTA Awards after party with Joe back on Feb. 10, and she even posted a pic of her gorgeous light blue Stella McCartney gown that she wore for the night on Instagram.

📷 | Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn spotted at an #Oscars pre-party in LA pic.twitter.com/3cPv6Fo7cf — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) February 23, 2019

a local has this in her insta story of taylor and joe last night??!!!? pic.twitter.com/peyEMutyvT — sarah ❄️ (@sc0ttymccreery) February 23, 2019

Although Taylor and Joe’s most recent outing doesn’t definitely confirm that the “Call It What You Want” crooner will be at this year’s Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre, it sure does seem like she’s going to be around! Since Taylor and Joe have never made a red carpet appearance together and are rarely seen at public events, all eyes will be looking out to see if and how Taylor will show up!