Baby Kulture Wore $6K Custom-Made Crown & Headpiece For Offset’s New Album Cover

Offset and Cardi B’s baby daughter Kulture is rap royalty, and looked like a queen on the cover of his debut solo album ‘Father of 4,’ We’ve got details on the $6K crown and headpiece she rocked straight from the designer herself.

Offset decided to make his debut solo album art a family affair, as it’s titled Father of 4 and included himself alongside his four children. But it was his youngest, 7-month-old daughter Kulture by wife Cardi B, who got the prized spot of daddy’s lap for the cover art. The couple made sure their precious baby girl looked absolutely regal. On the cover proper Kulture is seen in a gold headdress to match the Egyptian theme of the shoot. But in a behind the scenes video that Offset shared, Kulture was seen being fitted with an elaborate tall crown. The woman who designed both of the headwear pieces gives us EXCLUSIVE details on how no expense was spared.

“Kulture’s crown is $5,000 and the headdress she is wearing is $1,000. Offset was super involved in the process of costumes as it was his shoot. The crown is handmade. Cardi was on set to help out with Kulture. It was the second public picture of the baby so her parents wanted to make it extra special,” Laurel DeWitt who made and designed the head dresses that Kulture wears in Offset’s new album cover tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“The crown was custom-made for Kulture with gold and crystals with Offset’s regal theme and love for bling in mind. The design was inspired by her mother’s ruby and gold bikini and wig look for the iconic ‘Money’ video. I was told Cardi’s favorite color is red so I wanted to feature that color and make it really pop,” Laurel adds.