Offset Appears To Confirm That He Had A Threesome In New Song ‘How Did I Get Here’

In his new song ‘How Did I Get Here’, Offset seemingly references his alleged threesome! Check out the lyrics that reference it here!

One of the most fire tracks on Father of 4, “How Did I Get Here” has Offset not only grappling with his rise to fame, but also addressing the threesome rumors that involved him, Cuban Doll and Summer Bunni. In the track, Offset raps, “Street n****s, we rare, unique (We rare)/ We can f*** ’em by the pair, by the three (By the pair).” In response to his new song, so many fans are praising Offset and J. Cole, who was featured on the track. @Breaking_Muscle wrote, “J Cole’s verse in “How did I get here is 🔥🔥🔥🤯. #J .ColeNC #Dreamville.” @PhilipTav12 tweeted, “Lick and how did i get here 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 offset i always knew you were the best one.”

On his other track, “Don’t Lose Me,” Offset apologizes to Cardi B after their messy split. The song contains lyrics that have Offset rapping, “You know I really miss her / I really miss her / Demons in my souls got issues” and “She told me don’t use me.” Months ago, Offset apologized to Cardi in an Instagram video, saying, “And I apologize, you know what I’m saying, for breaking your heart, breaking our heart, breaking God’s promise. And for being a selfish and messed up husband, you know what I’m saying. I’m trying to be a better person.”

Meanwhile, Cuban has denied she took part in a threesome. She previously told TMZ on Dec. 6, “I don’t know [Offset]. I’ve never even spoke with him. I never had no conversation with him.” Meanwhile Summer Bunni told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the threesome rumors are “so true.” She told us, “Everything the rumors said, the threesome? So true. It’s nothing to lie about, I just don’t feel like we should lie. It’s out there, just tell the truth. But Offset has owned up to what happened, he’s apologized, but he entertained me for a while.”