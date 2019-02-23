Pregnant Meghan Markle Stuns In Red Dress With Prince Harry In Morocco: Love Or Loathe?

Meghan Markle wowed in a red Valentino dress while arriving in Casablanca with Prince Harry! See her stunning gown here!

Here’s looking at you, Meghan Markle! While arriving in Casablanca on Feb. 23 for a three-day tour of Morocco, Meghan stunned in a gorgeous red dress. Markle, who wore a Valentino gown, was with Prince Harry, and the two were eventually greeted by Britain’s ambassador to Morocco Thomas Reilly. Check out Meghan’s grand entrance below!

Before her big baby shower held at The Mark Hotel on Feb. 20, Meghan enjoyed a night out with Serena Williams. Later, she would be joined by Amal Clooney and more celebs for the star-studded celebration that took place in the hotel’s penthouse. And according to reports, it was a pretty expensive affair. The party was rumored to have cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $200,000, according to Vanity Fair, to $300,000, according to the Daily Mail.

We reported earlier how Meghan’s former Suits co-star Rachael Harris knows the Duchess is going to be a terrific mom. Rachael told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the fifth annual Keep it Clean Live Comedy Benefit for Waterkeeper Alliance, “I think she’s gonna be a great mom, yes she will be great!” And in terms of what advice she has for Meghan, Rachael added, “I would say sleep now! Even if you have help, the reality is that you still want to be with your kids. And it’s the most exhausting joyful experience of your life, so sleep now Meghan.”

