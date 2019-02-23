Knox Jolie Pitt Looks Identical To Dad Brad Pitt In His Signature Cap – See New Pics

Brad Pitt’s 10-year-old son, Knox Jolie-Pitt, was a spitting image of him when he wore the same type of hat Brad usually wears during a New York shopping trip with his mom, Angelina Jolie and his siblings on Feb. 22.

Knox Jolie-Pitt, 10, proved he’s his dad Brad Pitt’s mini-me when he stepped out looking exactly like him while wearing the same type of paperboy style cap the 55-year-old actor is known for wearing! The adorable little guy, who is sister Vivienne Jolie-Pitt‘s twin, was out on a shopping trip in New York City with mom Angelina Jolie, 43, and some of his siblings on Feb. 22, when he sported the look, which consisted of the famous paperboy cap, along with a green jacket and jeans.

In addition to Knox, Brad’s other children, including Vivienne and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 12, also looked like the star with their similar features during the outing, but Knox definitely took the cake with his identical style! Angelina has been enjoying her time in the Big Apple with her and Brad’s six kids and along with shopping, the family took the time to eat at Nobu restaurant.

Although Knox was with Angelina during the latest outing, he most likely has been spending time with Brad as well, which would explain why he may have started to dress like him! Angelina and Brad share custody of their six children after coming to a custody agreement in Nov. 2018. Sources claim Brad was given less than 50% of time with the kids when the agreement was finalized, but that percentage is expected to go up over time. The former lovebirds made headlines with their long battle over how the custody details would go, but now that they’ve reached the agreement, things have seemed to be calm and comfortable.

We hope to see more of Knox’s Brad-like style in the future!