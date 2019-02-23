See Pics
Hollywood Life

Knox Jolie Pitt Looks Identical To Dad Brad Pitt In His Signature Cap – See New Pics

Shutterstock/Backgrid
Los Angeles, CA - Angelina Jolie spends some quality time with son Pax, taking him shopping on trendy Melrose Avenue. The pair were all smiles, and looked happy to have a quiet day to themselves. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 16 FEBRUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Angelina Jolie spends some quality time with son Pax, taking him shopping at Urban Outfitters on trendy Melrose Avenue. The pair drew a small crowd of onlookers, and Jolie stopped to shake hands with a fan as the pair went on their way Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 16 FEBRUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - Angelina Jolie and her kids exit Kabuki Sushi restaurant with full bellies and bright smiles. The actress, 43, is pictured leaving Kabuki in Los Angeles with her children Vivienne, 10, Knox, 10, and Zahara, 14.Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-PittBACKGRID USA 27 JANUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Angelina Jolie buys a new pet at Petco with Shiloh. Shiloh looks casual for the outing as Angelina dons her usual all black attire.Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-PittBACKGRID USA 26 JANUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 36 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Brad Pitt’s 10-year-old son, Knox Jolie-Pitt, was a spitting image of him when he wore the same type of hat Brad usually wears during a New York shopping trip with his mom, Angelina Jolie and his siblings on Feb. 22.

Knox Jolie-Pitt, 10, proved he’s his dad Brad Pitt’s mini-me when he stepped out looking exactly like him while wearing the same type of paperboy style cap the 55-year-old actor is known for wearing! The adorable little guy, who is sister Vivienne Jolie-Pitt‘s twin, was out on a shopping trip in New York City with mom Angelina Jolie, 43, and some of his siblings on Feb. 22, when he sported the look, which consisted of the famous paperboy cap, along with a green jacket and jeans.

In addition to Knox, Brad’s other children, including Vivienne and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 12, also looked like the star with their similar features during the outing, but Knox definitely took the cake with his identical style! Angelina has been enjoying her time in the Big Apple with her and Brad’s six kids and along with shopping, the family took the time to eat at Nobu restaurant.

Although Knox was with Angelina during the latest outing, he most likely has been spending time with Brad as well, which would explain why he may have started to dress like him!  Angelina and Brad share custody of their six children after coming to a custody agreement in Nov. 2018. Sources claim Brad was given less than 50% of time with the kids when the agreement was finalized, but that percentage is expected to go up over time. The former lovebirds made headlines with their long battle over how the custody details would go, but now that they’ve reached the agreement, things have seemed to be calm and comfortable.

Knox Jolie-Pitt, Brad Pitt
Shutterstock/Backgrid

We hope to see more of Knox’s Brad-like style in the future!