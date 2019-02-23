Watch
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Wild Red Hair Makeover & Licks Lollipop In Sheer Bodysuit — Watch

Kim Kardashian just dyed her hair ruby red & we are here for it! Check out the model’s new look here!

Remember when Kim Kardashian wore a red wig on Keeping Up with the Kardashians? Well, the model went one step further this time and debuted a red hair makeover on Twitter on Feb. 23. In addition to showing off her new ruby locks, Kim sucked on a red lollipop in the video while wearing what appeared to be a red bodysuit with a plushy white sweetheart neckline, which could also just be a towel! Check out her full transformation below!

We reported earlier how Kim and the creator of The Bachelor, Mike Fleiss, got into a heated back-and-forth on Twitter after Fleiss claimed that Khloe Kardashian was in talks to be the next Bachelorette. After Kim called this “fake” news, Fleiss responded, “How would @KimKardashian know??? This is between me and @KrisJenner — and most importantly @khloekardashian !!!” Then Kim posted a screengrab of her text messages with Kris Jenner and Khloe in which they both denied Fleiss’ account.

But this is not the only time in recent days when Kim has defended Khloe. After one Twitter user criticized Khloe for attending an event the next day after her split from Tristan Thomspon, Kim clapped back, “Would you prefer she lose the money too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!!”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Kim. In the meantime, check out all of Kim’s skin-tight looks she’s worn through the years in our gallery above.