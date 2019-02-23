Kim Kardashian Calls Out ‘Bachelor’ Creator Over ‘Fake’ Khloe ‘Bachelorette’ Rumors & Shows Receipts

Kim Kardashian called out ‘Bachelor’ creator Mike Fleiss for claiming that Khloe Kardashian was in talks to be the next Bachelorette! See her text message receipts here!

Kim Kardashian just reamed the creator of The Bachelor franchise Mike Fleiss over stoking rumors that Khloe Kardashian is in talks to be the next Bachelorette, just days after she kicked Tristan Thompson to the curb. It all started when Kim labeled Fleiss’ claim that Khloe was “in contention” for the role as “Fake f***ing news big time!!!!” To which Fleiss responded in a tweet, “How would @KimKardashian know??? This is between me and @KrisJenner — and most importantly @khloekardashian !!!” This is where things started to get interesting.

Kim then replied, “Oh really????? Wait a minute….” Then Kim showed a text message exchange between herself, Khloe and Kris Jenner, in which Kim asked, “Are u guys in talks with the bachkorettte [SIC]?” In response, Kris and Khloe replied, respectively, “No lol,” and “Ewwww I mean put some respeck on my name.” This just goes to show that when you question Kim, just know she’s probably got some serious receipts to share.

Even Khloe herself took to Twitter to set the record straight. After Fleiss tweeted, “FYI… We have strict confidentiality agreements with all #TheBachelorette candidates. @khloekardashian couldn’t tell @KimKardashian anyway,” Khloe fired back, “I’m not f***ing clickbait right now. Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!!” Fleiss replied to this, tweeting, “This is about helping people find true love— nothing more!!! #TheBachelorette.” HollywoodLife reached out to ABC for comment.

