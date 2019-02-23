Khloe Kardashian Dumped Tristan Before Valentine’s Day & Jordyn Woods Make-Out Session

By the time Tristan Thompson was allegedly smooching Jordyn Woods at a party, he was a single man, our source claims! Here’s why Khloe Kardashian called it quits with the NBA star days before.

Tristan Thompson, 27, wasn’t a taken man at that house party where he allegedly cuddled and made out with Jordyn Woods, 21, on Jan. 17, our source is now saying. In fact, he supposedly celebrated Valentine’s Day single just three days prior, too! “Khloe [Kardashian] broke up with Tristan earlier last week, before Valentine’s Day, as she finally had enough of the rumors of his cheating,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. As you recall, an eye witness told us that Khloe was nowhere in sight when Tristan visited the Pineapple Hill Saloon in Los Angeles on the evening of the romantic holiday. Days later, another report emerged: Tristan reportedly attended a “single’s party” at Jordan Clarkson’s house on V-Day, where an anonymous attendee claimed he was “flirting and exchanging numbers with girls who came up to him,” according to DailyMailTV. Tristan did, however, send Khloe a heart-shaped bouquet of pink and red roses, which Khloe shared to her Instagram Story and amicably wrote, “Daddy and baby True.”

Khloe was fed up in her over two-year relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, with whom she shares a 10-month-old daughter, True Thompson. “She wanted nothing more than to make things work, but felt she had enough,” our source explains, and points out that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wanted Tristan to not only step up as a boyfriend, but as a father too. “Khloe has wanted for years to be a mom and is so in love with being a mom, and [is] thankful for Tristan because he gave her True,” our source continues. However, “Khloe wishes Tristan would be more involved in True’s life and feels he doesn’t see her nearly as much as he should.”

Given the freshness of both Khloe and Tristan’s newly single statuses, the alleged scandal that took place between the basketball player and Kylie Jenner’s BFF was not okay. “[Khloe] feels this breakup will make him even less involved and that Tristan cheated as a way at getting back at her for finally breaking things off,” our source says. But this betrayal was arguably worse than the first alleged cheating scandal of Tristan’s, after a video of him motorboating one woman and making out with another at a hookah lounge was released in April 2018. This time, Khloe had to deal with reports that one of the KarJenner’s closest family friends had allegedly gone behind her back as well.

“Khloe is so hurt as she’s been through so much personally, however, she never thought Jordyn would do such a thing, whether Tristan and she were broken up or not,” our source continues. The party PDA, if true, went against every rule of girl code! Jordyn finally broke her silence on the alleged scandal on Jan. 21, while at an event promoting her Eylure eyelash collection in West Hollywood. While she neither confirmed or denied the wild reports, she did allude to the current mess: “I just want to thank everyone who’s been supporting me throughout this entire situation. It’s been real.” The model has reportedly moved out of Kylie’s house. Meanwhile, Tristan tweeted “FAKE NEWS” on the day the scandalous reports surfaced (Jan. 19), but deleted the post shortly afterwards.

Now, “Khloe is telling friends she’s done with Tristan for good this time,” our source tells us. “He’ll always be in her life as he’s the father of her child, but she has no plans of getting back with him anytime soon.”