Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Post About Having A ‘Dark Chapter’ In Her Life Amid Tristan & Jordyn Drama

Khloé Kardashian posted a cryptic message amidst the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods news. See her message about how she feels inside.

We feel so badly for 34-year-old mother Khloé Kardashian! After cheating allegations surfaced right before she gave birth to her daughter with 27-year-old basketball player Tristan Thompson, we really just wanted the best for Khloé and True, whatever that meant for the mother and daughter. Now, after Tristan allegedly hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods, both 21, Khloé has been posting cryptic Instagram Story messages, indicating how she’s really feeling about it all.

“Don’t let shame keep you from asking for the support you want,” Khloé’s message on her story on Feb. 23 began. “Suffering is done in silence, end it with speaking up. Everyone has a dark chapter. Make your shadows go away by shining light on yours. Find the encouragement and the strength needed to face the sun. Remember clouds are always temporary. Believe it gets better.”

Surely, Khloé is getting plenty of support. Her fans have been vocal since news broke that they have her back, and Khloé’s BFF Malika Haqq, 35, even commented on a pic, likely referencing Jordyn, saying “These hoes ain’t loyal.” In this situation, although Khloé may feel shame, we hope she knows that none of this is her fault!

We wonder if we’ll see more details of this situation play out on the KarJenner’s reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. While Khloé has been posting messages on her Instagram Stories, we haven’t heard any words directly from her mouth about how she feels about all of this, and it’s definitely got to be a lot to process. Jordyn was Kylie’s best friend for several years, and was basically like another sister to the entire family.

Whether we see this play out on the next season of the show or not, we really do hope that Khloé can move on from this and that Kylie can as well. While this has certainly been a wild ride to follow as fans of the family, we have to remember they’re real people who are going through this.