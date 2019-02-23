Jordyn Woods: How She Feels About Seeing Tristan Thompson Again After Party Drama

After Jordyn Woods’ alleged affair with Tristan Thompson, the influencer is most concerned with repairing her relationship with the KarJenner sisters, according to a source.

Even though Jordyn Woods, 21, allegedly hooked up with 27-year-old Tristan Thompson on Feb. 17 at his party, right now her priority is fixing her relationships with Kylie Jenner, 21, and Khloé Kardashian, 34, a source close to the Kardashians, Jenners, and Jordyn revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Jordyn does not see any future with Tristan, not if she wants to repair her friendship with Kylie, Jordyn will not see Tristan again,” our source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Jordyn’s main goal is repairing things with Kylie and Khloé, she does not want to pursue a relationship or fall in love with Tristan. She just wants her best friend Kylie back.”

Our source said that Jordyn hopes to have a heart-to-heart conversation with Kylie and Khloé once the hype dies down a little bit. “Kylie and Jordyn will be OK, but Jordyn will probably never fully recover from this with the rest of the family,” our source continued. “Trust was broken and Jordyn will not be as tight with the rest of the family after this. While Kylie may forgive Jordyn one day soon and bring her back into her life, Jordyn will never again be invited to the kids’ birthday parties or be as close as she was prior to this mess. Jordyn’s trust and place in the family has been damaged and she will have to repair that which will take some time.”

Furthermore, Kim Kardashian, 38, and Khloé’s BFF Malika Haqq, 35, have reacted to the news by speaking out against Jordyn, which has made everything a “bigger deal,” according to our source. “Khloé is more interested in healing and moving forward from the mess, while Kim and Malika will not let it go as easily. Kim and Malika are stirring the pot while Khloé, Kylie and Jordyn are handling it more maturely. Khloé and Kylie may be quicker to forgive Jordyn, while Kim does not want to forget what just happened.”

Yikes! Well, we hope that whatever Khloé and Kylie decide to do moving forward, that they’re okay and can move on from this situation!