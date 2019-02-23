Jordyn Woods ‘Denied’ Making Out With Tristan Thompson When Khloe Kardashian Confronted Her

When Khloé Kardashian reportedly confronted Jordyn Woods about her alleged hook up with Tristan Thompson, the younger influencer denied it.

The Kardashian universe went nuts this week when news broke that Jordyn Woods, 21, allegedly hooked up with 27-year-old Tristan Thompson at his party on Feb. 17. Tristan has a 10-month-old baby with reality star Khloé Kardashian, 34, AKA Jordyn’s 21-year-old BFF Kylie Jenner’s older sister, so things of course have gotten messy. Khloé confronted Jordyn about the alleged hookup, according to an Us Weekly source, and “at first [Jordyn] denied it,” the source said, “but then she admitted it.”

“Khloé has never confronted another woman Tristan has cheated with before,” the source continued. This situation was of course much different, since Khloé had a personal, pre-existing relationship with Jordyn, and if Jordyn did hook up with Tristan, it was a double betrayal to the KarJenner sisters. Another source from the magazine revealed that Khloé also confronted Tristan about the rumored affair on Feb. 18 – Tristan “admitted it was true,” the source said.

In the midst of this rumored affair becoming public knowledge, Jordyn attended her Eylure X Jordyn Woods Lashes event on Feb. 21. Event attendees noticed that things definitely seemed off with the influencer who was once in the Kardashian inner circle. “It was a pretty weird vibe overall,” blogger Lauren King told People. “Jordyn wasn’t there for very long at all, just a quick appearance.” Lauren said that Jordyn was “professional,” but, she said, “I wouldn’t say she seemed happy or lighthearted at all.”

“She seemed really depressed,” another blogger, Jade Simone, told the magazine. “She seemed kind of down and kind of sad. Even her speech you can barely hear what she is saying, like she wasn’t feeling it.”

“[It was] kind of like she felt the fact of not having that support that she’s normally used to having from her best friend [Kylie],” Jade added. “I feel like she was more there because she had to be.” Jade said she thought that “what is going on is really sinking in now because I think she is really not used to not having Kylie there to support and encourage her and root her on,” Jade said. “I think she really felt it [at the event].”

We reached out to both Khloé’s and Jordyn’s reps, but did not hear back in time for publication.