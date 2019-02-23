Independent Spirit Awards Winners 2019: Bo Burnham & More — Full List

The 2019 Independent Spirit Awards are officially underway! Stay updated on who goes home a winner with our full winners’ list!

With the 2019 Oscars happening tomorrow, this year’s awards season is about to come to a dramatic close! But we’re not done yet. The 2019 Independent Spirit Awards is in full swing right now, and with the ever-hilarious Aubrey Plaza as host, we know she is going to knock her MC duties out of the park. To find out who actually won, check out our full list of winners below! Those who win, will be noted in BOLD, and we’ll be updating live throughout the show!

BEST FEATURE

Eight Grade

First Reformed

If Beale Street Could Talk

Leave No Trace

You Were Never Really Here

BEST DIRECTOR

Debra Granik, Leave No Trace

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Tamara Jenkins, Private Life

Lynne Ramsay, You Were Never Really Here

Paul Schrader, First Reformed

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Hereditary

Sorry to Bother You

The Tale

We the Animals

Wildlife

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Glenn Close, The Wife

Toni Collette, Hereditary

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Regina Hall, Support the Girls

Helena Howard, Madeline’s Madeline

Carey Mulligan, Wildlife

BEST MALE LEAD

John Cho, Searching

Daveed Diggs, Blindspotting

Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Christian Malheiros, Sócrates

Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really There

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Kayli Carter, Private Life

Tyne Daly, A Bread Factory

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Leave No Trace

Smith-Cameron, Nancy

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Raúl Castillo, We the Animals

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me

Josh Hamilton, Eighth Grade

John David Washington, Monsters and Men

BEST SCREENPLAY

Richard Glatzer (Writer/Story By), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland, Colette

Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Tamara Jenkins, Private Life

Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You

Paul Schrader, First Reformed

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade

Christina Choe, Nancy

Cory Finley, Thoroughbreds

Jennifer Fox, The Tale

Quinn Shephard (Writer/Story By) and Laurie Shephard (Story By), Blame

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ashley Connor, Madeline’s Madeline

Diego Garcia, Wildlife

Benjamin Loeb, Mandy

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Suspiria

Zak Mulligan, We the Animals

BEST EDITING

Joe Bini, You Were Never Really There

Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates & Jeremiah Zagar, We the Animals

Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill & Julian Hart, American Animals

Anne Fabini, Alex Hall and Gary Levy, The Tale

Nick Houy, Mid90s

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

A Bread Factory

En El Séptimo Día

Never Goin’ Back

Socrates

Thunder Road

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

Suspiria

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Hale Country This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

On Her Shoulders

Shirkers

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Burning (South Korea)

The Favourite (United Kingdom)

Happy as Lazzaro (Italy)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

PIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD

Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams

Gabrielle Nadig

Shrihari Sathe

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

Alex Moratto, Sócrates

Ioana Uricaru, Lemonade

Jeremiah Zager, We the Animals

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

Alexandria Bombach, On Her Shoulders

Bing Liu, Minding the Gap

RaMell Ross, Hale County This Morning, This Evening

ANNUAL BONNIE AWARD

Debra Granik

Tamara Jenkins

Karyn Kusama