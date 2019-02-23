Independent Spirit Awards Red Carpet Photos — Chloe Grace Moretz & More Stunning Celeb Arrivals

Fashion at its finest! With the 2019 Independent Spirit Awards about to begin, check out all of the celebrity arrivals & their chic outfits with our red carpet gallery!

We’ve come to the last awards show before the long-awaited Oscars — the 2019 Independent Spirit Awards! Before all of the big wins and upsets of tonight’s ceremony, all of the nominees and other guests arrived dressed to the nines on the Independent Spirit Awards’ red carpet. One of our favorite outfits was worn by Chloe Grace Moretz. The star arrived in style, wearing a plunging plaid dress. But she wasn’t alone in stunning on the red carpet. Glenn Close donned a shimmering pink suit, which she accessorized with the Ana Khouri Ruby and Diamond Alexa Ear Cuff and a Diamond Marcia Ear Piece. Meanwhile, Zoe Kazan wore an elegant black outfit with gold rings and a sheer lace skirt. And host Aubrey Plaza wowed with a little black dress just under an hour away from MC-ing the show! Check out all of the star-studded arrivals below!

Plaza has vowed that this year’s ceremony will be not be anything but yawn-worthy. “I will not be boring,” she told IndieWire ahead of the show. “It’s a live show. I have no idea what’s going to happen. I will say that I feel like it is my duty to prove to the world why a host matters, and how great a host can be. And be the hostiest host of all.”

While we don’t know who will walk away with the night’s top prizes yet, we do know who will be presenting them. The full list of presenters includes Javier Bardem, Sterling K. Brown, Gemma Chan, Glenn Close, Toni Collette, Laura Dern, Mark Duplass, Elsie Fisher, Regina Hall, Armie Hammer, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Keaton, Riley Keough, KiKi Layne, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Carey Mulligan, Ray Romano, Ekaterina Samsonov, Molly Shannon and Lakeith Stanfield.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the biggest wins and upsets at the Independent Spirit Awards. In the meantime, check out all of the star-studded arrivals in our gallery above.