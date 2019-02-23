Oscar Nominated Movies: Where To Watch ‘Black Panther’, ‘Roma’ & More Online

Here’s a full guide on how you can watch all of the biggest Oscar-nominated movies on streaming services before the 2019 Academy Awards on Feb. 24!

We’re only one day away from the 2019 Oscars, and while it’s not certain who will win big with so many major categories up for grabs, we do know that you can still watch 16 Oscar-nominated films via streaming platforms, which makes the real winner you! Haven’t watched Roma yet? No problem! You can stream that on Netflix. Speaking of Netflix, you can also stream The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Black Panther, End Game, Incredibles 2, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Avengers: Infinity War on the platform. One of Incredibles 2‘s competition for Best Animated Film, Isle of Dogs can be watched on HBO Go. You can also check out Ethan Hawke‘s stellar, and vastly underrated, performance in Reformed on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, Hulu has the documentaries Minding the Gap and RBG on its streaming service.

On top of that, you can watch Rami Malek deliver a powerful, spot-on performance as the late Freddy Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. Meanwhile, you can also stream the following films on either iTunes, Amazon Prime Video or YouTube: BlacKkKlansman, At Eternity’s Gate, The Wife and First Man. With over a dozen movies to stream, we hope you can plow through watching them all before the biggest night of the year for entertainment.

Notably, this year’s event will be host-free after Kevin Hart stepped down from the position following the resurfacing of homophobic tweets he sent out in 2011. He told Michael Strahan on Good Morning America on Jan. 9 that he would “absolutely not” be hosting Awards ceremony because “it’s not in God’s plan for him right now.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about the Oscars, and be sure to check in with HollywoodLife for updates on the winners and the show’s most viral moments. In the meantime, check out pics of the cast of Black Panther in our gallery above.