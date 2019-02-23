Liam Hemsworth, Gal Gadot & More Party At Pre-Oscars Events Before Hollywood’s Biggest Night

Liam Hemsworth, Gal Gadot and many other celebs attended some early parties in celebration of the upcoming Oscars on Feb. 24, and we’ve got the pictures to prove it!

Liam Hemsworth, Gal Gadot and more stars have been attending various parties in preparation of the upcoming Oscars on Feb. 24, and we’re taking a look at all the pics of the fun! From the WME pre-Oscars party to Cadillac’s pre-Oscars party, there was no shortage of celebs dressing to impress in some eye-catching outfits!

Liam showed up to the WME party looking dapper in a black jacket over a gray t-shirt and black pants. Gal also looked amazing at the same party in a sexy white blazer suit that showed off her stunning figure. Rebel Wilson showed up to the bash looking thrilled in a long-sleeved black dress, and Larry David was all smiles in a navy blue blazer over a light blue button down shirt and black pants. Shanina Shaik was a gorgeous sight to see in a fitted white dress with a plunging neckline, and Maria Menounos posed in a black top that showed off her mid-riff and matching pants.

Lilly Singh was also in attendance at the WME party and smiled when she posed in a white blazer and pants outfit that was similar to Gal’s. Serena Williams showed up looking great in a black wrap dress, and Amber Heard turned heads in a black shawl style top with a multi-colored floral print. Like Gal and Lilly, Tiffany Haddish also wore a white blazer and pants when she attended Cadillac’s pre-Oscars party, and Nikki Reed flaunted her own off-white blouse and pants. Hilary Swank topped things off at Cadillac’s party in a white long-sleeved dress.

The 2019 Oscars will take place on Feb. 24 live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.