Why Cardi B & Offset Love Splashing Out $6000 On Diamond Jewelry For Kulture, 7 Months

Cardi B and Offset are proud parents to their seven-month-old daughter, Kulture, and they have a very good reason for already buying expensive jewels for the tot!

Cardi B, 26, got fans’ attention when she showed off her seven-month-old daughter Kulture‘s new diamond namesake bracelet that’s worth a whopping $5900 in an Instagram photo on Feb. 20, and it looks like there may be a lot more where that came from in the future! Cardi and Kulture’s father, Offset, 27, want to shower their precious tot with as many lavish jewels and other gifts as much as they can.

“Offset loves to spoil those close to him, especially the women in his life, so it’s no surprise that Kulture has a $5900 piece of jewelry at such a young age,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Offset and Cardi see absolutely nothing wrong with this. Both Offset and Cardi are big spenders when it comes to pretty much anything — clothes, bags, jewelry, food, etc, so it’s not surprising at all that they’d get this for her. They want to shower her with everything money can buy, and since money is no object, they felt it was no big deal at all.”

In addition to her new bracelet, Offset has shown his love and adoration for Kulture through his music. The happy father-of-four named his latest album, which was released on Feb. 22, after Kulture and his older three kids, Jordan, 9, Kody, 3, and Kalea, 3, who he had from previous romances, and he even featured them on the cover of the release. In the cover image, Kulture is dressed to look like a little queen in a blue and pink gown as she sits on her dad’s lap while he sits on a throne. Jordan, Kody and Kalea are dressed equally as amazing as they surround Offset in the Egyptian themed photo.