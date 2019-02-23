Cardi B Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: See Cute Videos Of Kulture & More

From cute videos of her daughter to snaps of her sexy looks, Cardi B killed it on Instagram this week.

Cardi B knows how to do social media right. The rapper, 26, is always keeping it real with her fans, but she really opened up to her followers over the past seven days in particular. Not only did she share snapshots of her wearing sexy looks, but she also posted some rare footage of her and Offset‘s 7-month-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. The culmination of these engaging posts led us to name Cardi our Instagram Queen of the Week!

Cardi kicked off the week by sharing a super provocative video of herself grinding on a couch while rocking a head-to-toe Moschino look consisting of a yellow bra, cropped jacket, high-waisted pants, a fanny pack and a hat. She then took things up a notch with a raunchy caption that said, “It’s so tight he think he slipped in my butt I don’t swallow plan B I just swallow the nut.”

Later on in the week, she showed off one of the ways she and Offset spoil their baby girl. In the image, Cardi holds her kid’s tiny hand, showing off the diamond “Kulture” bracelet that the child was wearing. Yes, we also wish the “Money” hitmaker was our mom, too.

Offset dropped an album, Father of 4, on Feb. 22, which featured Kulture on the cover art. Cardi shared the album artwork on her own page as well as a cute video of her daughter giggling while bopping along to one of his new songs. “This is one my favorite songs from my daddy the other ones you’ll hear it tonight !! Go PAPA Go PAPA # Fatherof4” Cardi captioned the clip.

Then, to round out the week, Cardi pulled out all the stops in a sparkly red gown. Basically she’s a queen every day, so it’s just our duty to recognize her as such. Head up to the gallery above to see even more adorable pics the mom of one has shared of her baby girl!