Angelina Jolie continued enjoying the Big Apple on Feb. 22, when she was spotted shopping and getting a bite to eat with her kids at the prestigious Nobu restaurant.

Angelina Jolie, 43, happily had her hands full when she took five of her six children out for a fun shopping and dinner trip in New York City on Feb. 22. The talented actress was seen looking cozy in a long black knit scarf when she took Pax, 15, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10, to shop at the retail store, Kilth. The family then happily went to the famous Nobu restaurant for a bite to eat, and at one point, Angelina and Knox were even seen holding on to some yummy looking ice cream!

Maddox, 17, was the only one of Angelina and Brad Pitt‘s children to miss out on the fun-filled outing, but the teen proved he wasn’t far behind earlier in the day, when he joined his mother to check out New York University. The day before, he also joined Angelina and some of his siblings in the Big Apple for a screening of Serendipity, a documentary by Angelina’s friend Prune Nourry, at the Museum of Modern Art.

Before the family went on their NYC trip, Angelina and Vivienne were seen flaunting massive smiles on a shopping trip in Los Feliz, CA on Feb. 17. These kind of outings with her kids is not new for the star, who shares custody of her children with Brad, proving she’s definitely a hands-on mom and loves it. Whether she’s taking her crew to get an animal at the pet store or to pose for pictures at a professional event, it’s always great to see her enjoying quality time with them whenever she gets the chance.

We look forward to seeing more adorable pics of Angelina and her kids on fun outings in the future!