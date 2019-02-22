Robert Kraft: 5 Things On Patriots Owner Charged With Allegedly Soliciting Prostitutes

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been accused of soliciting prostitutes at a Florida spa, so get all the details about ‘one of the most powerful men in football.’

All the people who hate on the New England Patriots are going to have a field day with this one. The team’s owner, 77-year-old Robert Kraft, was charged on Feb. 22 with two counts of soliciting prostitution in connection with a Florida spa that’s connected to an international human trafficking ring, according to Treasure Coast News (per CNN). The alleged incident took place at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, one of 10 spas shut down in Orlando, Palm Beach County, and the Treasure Coast after a several-month investigation revealed women were involved in “sexual servitude.”

Jupiter Police chief Daniel Kerr said during a Friday press conference that Robert – described as “one of the most powerful men in American football” by Deadspin – has not been arrested, but an arrest warrant is with the state’s attorney’s office and will be sent to Robert’s home in Massachusetts. According to Deadspin, the police chief also said there is video evidence of Robert’s involvement in the alleged sex acts. This might just be the start of a huge legal headache for Kraft. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to the Patriots and the Kraft Group for a statement. We’ll update the post with any information, but in the meantime, here’s what you need to know about Robert Kraft:

1. He didn’t get rich from macaroni & cheese. Born Robert Kenneth Kraft in 1941, the man who has become as synonymous with the Patriots as Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski grew up in Brookline, Massachusetts. After graduating from Columbia and Harvard Business School, he began working for Rand-Whitney, a manufacturer of paper packaging, according to Britannica.com. Robert took control of the company in 1972, the same year he founded International Forest Products to trade in wood, pulp and paper products. So, no – he’s not behind any of the Kraft products in your nearby grocery store. Forbes estimates his worth at $6.6 billion, so he’s moved a lot of paper, so to speak.

2. He bought the Patriots in 1994. Robert is a lifelong New England Patriots fan and was determined to own the team. First, he bought out Sullivan Stadium (later Foxboro Stadium) in 1988. Six years later, he paid $172 million for the team. Since then, he’s celebrated six Super Bowl wins with the squad, and has positioned himself — through the strength of the Patriots as a brand — as a major power-player in the NFL.

3. Actually, Robert owns a couple of sports teams. Before buying the Patriots, Robert (and five others) bought the Boston Lobsters of the World Team Tennis in 1974. It became one of the best teams in the league until the franchise’s end in 1978. Robert also founded the New England Revolution, a charter member of Major League Soccer. He briefly owned the San Jose Clash (later the San Jose Earthquakes.) He attempted to buy the Premier League team Liverpool in 2005 before the team was sold to the Fenway Sports Group.

4. He’s friends with Meek Mill. Yes, the billionaire owner of the Patriots is pals with Meek Mill, 31. Robert actually rocked a Meek Mill chain during the 2019 NBA All-Star game. According to Boston.com, this friendship happened through a mutual friend: Michael Rubin, co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers. Michael introduced Meek to Robert and the two have been close since. Robert even visited Meek when he was in jail.

5. Robert’s been dating actress Ricki Noel Lander for about seven years. Robert married Myra Nathalie Hiatt in 1963. The couple had four sons together. Sadly, she succumbed to ovarian cancer in 2011. In June 2012, Robert began dating Ricki Noel Lander, 39. Ricki gave birth to a child in 2017 but Robert…was not the father.

“Last fall, Ricki Noel Lander became the proud mother of a beautiful, healthy baby,” a spokesperson for Kraft told PEOPLE. “While Robert Kraft is not the biological father, he is thrilled with Ricki’s blessing of having a healthy child. With respect to her family’s privacy, we will not be commenting any further.”