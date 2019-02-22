Brody Stevens: 5 Things To Know About ‘Hangover’ Star Who Died At Age 48

So tragic! Popular Los Angeles-based comedian Brody Stevens has died and the too young age of 48. We’ve got five things to know about the funnyman who appeared in ‘The Hangover’ film series.

The comedy world is in shock and mourning over the death of beloved L.A based funnyman Brody Stevens. The 48-year-old’s rep confirmed his sad passing in a statement on Feb. 22 calling him “an inspiring voice who was a friend to many in the comedy community.” It continued, “He pushed creative boundaries and his passion for his work and his love of baseball were contagious. He was beloved by many and will be greatly missed. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time.” We’ve got five things to know about Brody and his extensive career.

1.. Brody was a Los Angeles, CA native.

He was born on May 22, 1970 in LA’s San Fernando Valley and attended Reseda High School there. He was a popular stand-up comedian at iconic LA comedy clubs including the Comedy Store and the Laugh Factory.

2. Brody was a popular audience warm-up comedian.

Throughout his career his energetic style led him to become the studio audience warm up act for Chelsea Handler‘s late night E! talk show Chelsea Lately for a whopping 178 episodes between 2008-09. He got audiences hyped forThe Best Damn Sports Show Period for 84 episodes from 2001-2006, and did the same for MTV’s Ridiculousness in 2012-14. He was the warm up act for comedian Chris D’Elia‘s 2015 Netflix special Incorrigible.

3. Brody appeared in 2009’s blockbuster comedy The Hangover and it’s 2011 sequel, albeit in different roles.

In the original Bradley Cooper starring vehicle, he played Officer Foltz. Two years later he returned for the sequel playing Kingsley Guy in what would be his last feature film role.

4. Brody was beloved in the L.A. comic community.

After word of his passing broke, fellow stand-up comedians took to social media to pay tribute to Brody. Joe Rogan wrote on Instagram, “The comedy community has lost one of its funniest, kindest people today. @brodyismefriend I will miss you terribly” next to a photo of his friend. Doug Stanhope tweeted “Brody Stevens was and always will be comedy legend. RIP.” Nick Kroll — who had Brody on his Comedy Central program The Kroll Show in 2013-2014 tweeted, “RIPBrodyStevens he was so funny and weird and vulnerable and wild and kind. Every time he was onstage it was an adventure.” The Comedy Store shared a video of Brody in his element entertaining an audience

Thank you Brody for sharing your Comedy and positive energy with us for so many years. You made late nights so much fun, pushing boundaries, being different, and never doing the same show twice. Joke writing, crowd work, drums, baseball. We love you forever Brody. #brodystevens pic.twitter.com/IYvo0wmWrt — The Comedy Store (@TheComedyStore) February 22, 2019

If you are depressed or feeling suicidal please please please please please reach out to ANYONE. I never get to see Brody Stevens again I can’t stand this. #RIPBrodyStevens #818ForLife pic.twitter.com/n1jQhXdOIz — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 22, 2019

5. Fellow comedians have hinted that Brody took his own life.

Patton Oswalt tweeted the following message of concern following the news of Brody’s passing:”If you are depressed or feeling suicidal please please please please please reach out to ANYONE. I never get to see Brody Stevens again I can’t stand this.” Jamie Kennedy tweeted, “If people don’t understand what comedy is, look no further than Brody Stevens. Brilliant mind, beautiful soul, emphathetic heart. A comedian in every sense of the word. He just couldn’t conquer his demons. Mental illness is no joke.”