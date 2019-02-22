Report
Tristan Thompson ‘Crashed’ At Ex’s House After Khloe Kicked Him Out In The Past

Weekend Editor

Khloe Kardashian has reportedly kicked Tristan Thompson out of her house ‘several times’ over the past few months. So where did he go? His ex’s place.

Things between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson ended for good after the basketball player, 27, allegedly cheated with KarJenner family friend Jordyn Woods. But before the pair officially called it quits, Khloe, 34, got fed up multiple times and made him leave their home, a source told Us Weekly. When that would happen, he’d head over to his ex Jordan Craig‘s place to spend the night.

“Tristan has crashed at Jordan’s house when there have been arguments with Khloé in the past,” the insider told the magazine. “Khloé has kicked him out several times in recent months.”

You might remember Craig as Tristan’s first baby mama. The 27-year-old was pregnant with his first child, a son named Prince, now 2, when he decided to leave her and begin dating the Good American founder. The Cleveland Cavaliers center was then unfaithful to Khloe throughout the course of their relationship which lasted over two years before ending on Sunday.

In April 2018, news broke that Tristan had cheated on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter True Thompson, now 10-months. Khloe decided to stick around and give things another shot.

Khloe then dumped Tristan for good after eyewitnesses at a house party in Los Angeles on Feb. 17 accused him of cuddling with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn. They were supposedly “all over each other,” which was enough for Khloe to cut him off. Jordyn, btw, also needed to find a new place to live following the incident. She was previously living in Kylie’s mansion, but moved out to stay with her mother, Elizabeth Woods, in Calabasas.

HollywoodLife reached out to Tristan and Khloe’s representatives for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.