Ooh la la! Peter Kraus arrives to Brie Bella’s house with flowers ready to take Nikki Bella on a date in this all-new ‘Total Bellas’ preview! He makes a great first impression on Nikki and her family! Watch now.

Peter Kraus, 33, is pulling out all the stops for his date with Nikki Bella, 35. In this preview of the Feb. 24 episode of Total Bellas, he goes to pick up Nikki from her sister’s house with a beautiful bouquet of flowers in hand. “Aw, you brought flowers,” Nikki gushes when she sees Peter. The Bachelor Nation alum compliments Nikki in the sweetest way possible. “You look fantastic!” Peter tells Nikki as he hands her the flowers. “These are for you.” Okay, we’re swooning.

Nikki is definitely smitten with Peter’s gesture. “Thank you! Oh my gosh. You’re like the sweetest. That was really sweet,” Nikki says. All of Nikki’s family is impressed with Peter, even Brie’s hubby Daniel Bryan! “First of all I just want to say Peter is hot!” Bryan says in the preview. “As a man, as a straight man, I can say that Peter is hot.” You got that right, Daniel!

This season of Total Bellas has featured Nikki on the dating scene since her split from John Cena. Nikki opened up about going out with Peter on recent episode of Busy Tonight. “That was like my first date, in what, over six or seven years. It was so awkward!” said. “And, I totally got drunk.”

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Nikki about seeing her breakup with John play out on the hit E! reality series. “It still can all be difficult,” Nikki told us at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection NYFW show. “I think I’m in such a better place now. So, for me, I can finally bring my fans back into the happy version of me. Because, for a while, it was tough for me to watch me be so down.” Total Bellas airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!