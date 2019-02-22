Teresa Giudice Loves Flirting With Cute Guys While Joe In Prison — There’s Nothing Wrong With It

Teresa Giudice is looking hotter than ever, and is loving attention from cute men while husband Joe remains in prison. We’ve got details why she thinks there’s nothing wrong with a little flirtation.

It’s coming up on nearly three long years since Teresa Giudice’s husband Joe started his 41 month prison term on bankruptcy fraud charges. Since he’s been behind bars, the 46-year-old has taken up bodybuilding and is looking hotter than ever. She was recently photographed holding hands and flirting with 26-year-old New Jersey realtor Blake Schreck while on vacation in Miami. Though Teresa and Joe are still married, she doesn’t see anything wrong with getting attention from hot men and flirting right back!

“She’s being really flirty with lots of guys right now. Teresa loves to flirt with lots of cute guys and has been seen out around town and on vacation and loves the male attention because she’s not getting it elsewhere right now,” a source close to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. It wasn’t just flirting in Miami with Blake, as it turns out she’s been “liking” the NYU grad’s Instagram posts for months before the PDA pics in Miami surfaced on Feb. 20! A lot of his photos included sexy shirtless shots, but ever since getting linked to Teresa Blake’s set his IG account to private.

“She’s been going out a lot more and living what appears to be the single life even though she’s married and not single. She loves to go out with her friends and have a good time. Guys come up to her constantly and she sees nothing wrong with talking to them and flirting back,” our insider continues.

Sister-in-law Melissa Gorga confirmed to DailyMailTV that Teresa and Joe, 46, are still married. But Joe could end up getting deported back to his native Italy when he’s released from prison in April. Teresa reportedly revealed during the RHONJ season 9 reunion taping that she and Joe will go their separate ways if he’s forced to leave the U.S. permanently. After all, they have four daughters ranging in age from 10 to 18 to consider.

“Joe is fighting hard to stay in the states, but Teresa, who used to be in denial about everything, realizes he very well could get deported to Italy and she’s telling friends and family that under no circumstances will she go or let her girls go. It would break Teresa’s heart to see her daughters’ father move to Italy, but Teresa feels it’s in all of their best interest to keep their lives as normal in Jersey. She is preparing for what life will look like without Joe in it and although that’s not ideal, she knows she needs to be prepared for whatever lies ahead,” our source adds. So maybe Teresa’s flirtation with cute guys could be a trial run if she ends up back on the market should Joe get deported.