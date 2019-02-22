Tamera Mowry Admits To Drinking Her Twin Tia’s Breast Milk & Claims It’s Making Her ‘Feel Better’: It’s ‘Amazing’

Well that’s interesting – Tamera Mowry claimed in a new video that she loves how her sister’s breast milk makes her feel! Um, okay! Check out the clip inside!

We knew they were close, but, um, just not in this way! Tamera Mowry, 40, shared a surprising video on her Instagram account on Feb. 21 that proved just how tightly-knit she and her sister are! Tamera revealed that she’s actually a fan of drinking her 40-year-old twin sister Tia’s breast milk – and that “it’s amazing!”

“Oh my gosh,” Tamera said in the clip. “This is amazing. Your breast milk is the best milk I’ve ever tried in my life. Oh my GOD!”

Tia shared the same clip on her page, offering some explanation behind her sister’s short video clip. “Soooo, my sister is desperate for some healing,” Tia said in her caption. “She’s sicky poo and I sent her an article on how breast milk has healing properties and was okay with drinking my #breastmilk. Ps, she’s had some before and I mean, she’s my twin. Here’s what she had to say.”

Tia gave birth to her second child, Cairo Tiahna, with husband Cory Hardrict, 39, on May 5, 2018. The couple also has a son, Cree Taylor, who is seven years old. Tia previously spoke about the sibling dynamic between Cree and his sister, who’s seven years his junior!

“He’s very excited,” Tia noted to People, but continued that there may be a little sibling rivalry brewing between the two! “I can sense a little bit of jealousy. I had [Cairo’s] clothes laid out on the bed, and he goes, ‘Mommy, why are my sister’s clothes laid out in the bed? Did you do that?'” Tia replied to her son that yes, the clothes were for her. “And he goes, ‘Why? See you later!’ I think he’s getting a little jealous of the baby, but we’re trying to make him feel as comfortable as possible.”

Hopefully, Cree has grown to love his little sister in the eight months she’s been around, but if not, he can learn a thing or two from his mom and aunt about loving your sister!