Selena Gomez Looks Stunning In Bejeweled Black Dress At BFF Courtney Barry’s Wedding: See Pic

Selena Gomez sure turned up the glamour for her BFF Courtney Barry’s wedding. We’ve got the pic of her gorgeous black bejeweled dress that was red carpet worthy.

It’s the day Selena Gomez has been looking forward to for so long, as she got to watch her best friend Courtney Barry tie the knot with new husband Sam Lopez during an intimate wedding in Los Angeles on Feb. 21. A pal captured how stunning she looked in a video from the event, as the “Wolves” singer donned a dramatic black gown with silver bejeweled crystals going from her left shoulder strap then across her chest down to the right side of her waistline. It’s definitely one of the best dresses Selena has ever worn. Hopefully she didn’t upstage the bride with how incredible she looked!

Since the gown was such a head-turner, Selena, 26, kept the rest of her look more simple. She had her long brunette locks pulled back in a sleek bun and kept her makeup on the natural side save for a bright red lip. Sel’s only jewelry was her earrings that featured a line of dripping diamonds. Selena could easily have hit a red carpet with her incredible look but saved it for her best friend’s wedding.

In the video featuring Selena’s gown, she’s seated on the lap of her close pal and assistant Theresa Marie Mingus. Someone else took the cute vid where she pretends to give Theresa a kiss on the top of her head while her friend isn’t even paying attention, instead she’s focused on scrolling through something on her phone.

Selena Gomez in Courtney Barry's Wedding in Los Angeles [February 21] 👰🏻@selenagomez en el matrimonio de su amiga Courtney Barry en Los Ángeles [Febrero 21] pic.twitter.com/2mZlbXImKp — Selena Gomez News (@_selenagomezecu) February 22, 2019

Selena and her close-knit circle of girlfriends have been doing everything together in the lead up to Courtney’s wedding. The singer looked incredible in a red dress and appeared so happy in photos from Courtney’s Jan. 19 bridal shower. Then Sel, Courtney and a few other close pals headed off to a beachside girls’ trip in honor of the bride to be. “My best friend is getting married, so we celebrated her! Future Mrs. Lopez,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos on Feb. 12 from the getaway where Selena rocked the heck out of a white bikini. She looked happier and healthier than ever and her fans were SO glad to see her in such great spirits….while also killing it with her bikini body.