Offset Drops Debut Solo Album ‘Father Of 4’ & Fans Are Obsessed

It’s a good day to be a Migos fan. Offset, one third of the hip-hop group, just released his very 1st solo record! Listen to the full album here!

We saw solo releases from Migos members Quavo, and Takeoff in 2018, and now – Offset, 27, is joining the party with an album of his own! Father of 4, the debut solo record from the rapper, arrived one hour past midnight on Feb. 22. The 16 track album was shrouded in mystery leading up to the release, but it was well worth the wait! The record features the likes of J Cole, Gunna, CeeLo Green, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Cardi B, Quavo and Gucci Mane. The whole crew! Offset brought the heat with this one thanks to standout track “Father of 4” with Big Rube, the very first song on the album! It has everyone talking — one fan tweeted, “First song on offset album 🔥🔥.” Another wrote, “that offset intro beautiful,” as Offset rapped about Kulture and his three other children the world didn’t really know about: Jordan, 9, Kody, 3, and Kalea, 3.

Besides this being Offset’s first solo album, fans were also abuzz because of the cover art — it features all four of his children! Offset, sitting in a thrown, held his and Cardi’s 7-month-old daughter Kulture for the album art, while his Jordan, Kody and Kalea (all from different mothers) posed besides their dad. The new album from the Migos hit-maker comes four months after Quavo dropped his own set of solo music. The member of the rap trio got assists from some of music’s biggest names as collaborators for the 19 song LP called Quavo Huncho. The record arrived on Oct. 11, and featured the likes of Cardi B, Kid Cudi, Madonna and more!

Apparently, while working on his new album, Offset was also working on his marriage. The rapper appears to be back in the good graces of both his fans and those his of his wife, Cardi. He caught major flack for his cheating scandal in December, but the two have since reconciled. When the rapper took Cardi on his arm to Dan Bilzerian‘s Valentine’s Day party in Bel-Air, on Wednesday, February 13, she had slipped her giant engagement ring back on her finger. It was the first time we saw her don the 8-carat rock since their split last year.

Take a listen to Father Of 4 above. The rapper may be father to baby Kulture, little Kalea, Jordan, and Kody, but he’s also now a proud father to a debut album – and a near perfect one at that!