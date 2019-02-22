North West, 5, Covers Her First Fashion Magazine — See Pics From Her WWD ‘Beauty Inc’ Shoot

Make way, Kardashian-Jenners — North West is the new style queen! Kim and Kanye’s 5-year-old daughter is the cover star for WWD’s ‘Beauty Inc’ issue, and we can’t get over how cute she is!

We’ve always known that North West is a mini style icon, but now it’s been basically confirmed! Our sister site, WWD, put Nori on the cover of their special edition Beauty Inc. issue, and she’s giving all the other Kardashian-Jenner ladies a run for their money. Dressed in a little peach dress adorned with a bow, and rainbow docs, the five year-old is way more stylish than the rest of us! She’s the face of their cover story, called “Keeping Up With The Future” — get it?

“Move over millennials. North West leads the way as a new generation comes of age,” the cover reads. Bye, Kylie. Bye, Kendall. Bye, Khloe. It’s all about North and her siblings and cousins now! The pics inside the issue of North are even cuter. We’re getting serious Zenon: Girl of the 2st Century vibes from her outfits. North probably hasn’t seen the movie, but we have a feeling that the stylist from the shoot must be a millennial!

In one of the adorable shots, North is giving the peace sign and standing like a superhero with her hand on her hip while wearing shiny, matching lavender crop top and jeans combo. Anyone else having flashbacks to their days wearing Limited Too in the aughts? This is right out of a catalog, and we mean that in the absolute best way. With her smile and swatch of fun eyeshadow, she’s the spitting image of mom Kim Kardashian. To see all of the cute pics from North’s photoshoot, scroll through our gallery above!

As WWD puts it, “West, whether she knows it or not, is at the forefront of a generation that is highly connected, engaged with fashion and beauty and individualistic in style. Called Alpha, signifying a new beginning, this age group is unlike any the world has ever seen.” Amen!