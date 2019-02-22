Nick Jonas Sings Stunning Rendition Of Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s ‘Shallow’ & We’re Swooning

Ok Nick, we see you! Nick Jonas showed off his vocal chops with a flawless cover of Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s ‘Shallow’ from ‘A Star Is Born’ & the internet is so here for it.

Nick Jonas, 26, is getting in the Oscars spirit a few days early. Before Lady Gaga, 32, and Bradley Cooper, 44, take the stage at the 2019 awards show to perform “Shallow,” the youngest member of the Jonas Brothers put his own spin on the song! The powerful anthem received a surprising new take from the pop singer, who completely stripped it down and transformed it into a slow-moving acoustic melody. Nick shared the stunning cover with his 20 million Instagram followers and they are LOVING it. “Never going to be able to listen to the original now. I love this so much ❤️” one fan even said of the cover. Of course, Nick dedicated the romantic tune to his wife Priyanka Chopra, 36. “In honor of Oscar weekend… such a beautiful song 🎶 🎥” Nick wrote below his video before tagging his lady.

While we love this cover, it’s tough to top the originators of the song, Gaga and Bradley. The two are set to perform their chart-topping collab at the 2019 Oscars, which will mark the second time they hit the stage with the track. They first performed it live in Las Vegas at Mother Monster’s Enigma residency show. However, Bradley said their Oscars stint will be done a bit differently, according to his interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “I watched the video back… and I just sort of look like this idiot from Philadelphia singing with Lady Gaga… but I was like, ‘Oh, Jackson’s gone,’” he said on the show. “He’s gone. I’m not gonna try to get him back. But it will be me singing [at the Oscars].”

Meanwhile, Nick is also preparing some original music, but it won’t be the solo kind! After years of speculation, the Jonas Brothers are finally reuniting! The boy band is planning an epic reunion 6 years after they officially split as a group, according to sources who spoke to Us Weekly. On top of that, the trio will be officially losing the “Brothers” part of their group name, and will be simply referred to as “JONAS,” sources went on to tell the publication. Given Nick’s flawless acoustic cover of “Shallow,” here’s to hoping we see some sweet ballads from the new era of the Jobros!

Is it just us, or does Nick actually get dreamier with each passing day? Watch his captivating new cover of “Shallow” above and be sure to see Gaga and Bradley perform it at the Oscars on Feb. 24!