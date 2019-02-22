Why Meghan Markle Will Be ‘A Great Mom’: Her ‘Suits’ Co-Star Rachael Harris Tells All

Meghan Markle is about to welcome her first child and her ‘Suits’ co-star, Rachael Harris, revealed why the former actress will totally nail her new role as a mom.

Meghan Markle, 37, who’s due to have her baby this Spring, has given us a serious case of Royal baby fever. And we aren’t the only ones! We caught up with her former Suits co-star Rachael Harris, on the blue carpet at the fifth annual Keep it Clean Live Comedy Benefit for Waterkeeper Alliance, and she’s just as excited for Meghan as we are. Rachael told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she thinks Meghan will excel at motherhood. “I think she’s gonna be a great mom, yes she will be great!” We couldn’t agree more.

Rachael spent most of her night focused on Waterkeepers Alliance and all the great work they are doing to protect our waterways from pollution. But, she did take some time to share a bit of advice for the soon-to-be mom saying, “I would say sleep now! Even if you have help, the reality is that you still want to be with your kids. And it’s the most exhausting joyful experience of your life, so sleep now Meghan.” Great advice — but considering how busy Meghan has been throughout her pregnancy we’re not sure how much she’ll follow it.

Since Rachael spent years working with Meghan on Suits, we had to get the scoop on just why she thinks Meghan will ace motherhood. “I think that she has a great sense of humor,” revealed Racheal. “And that is the best thing, that will save you! Just never take it too seriously!” Rachael welcomed a new baby boy herself just six months ago — and she’s also got a two-year-old son — so she knows what she’s talking about!

Meghan hasn’t revealed her exact due date but she just celebrated her baby shower on Feb. 20 at The Mark Hotel in New York with a slew of famous friends — including Amal Clooney and Serena Williams who are said to have co-hosted the event. And even though baby showers aren’t a tradition in the UK the celebration was definitely fit for Royalty. Rumored to have cost an astounding amount (anywhere from $200,000 according to Vanity Fair to the Daily Mail’s guestimate of $300,000) the massive bill included the cost of The Mark Hotel’s grand penthouse suite. A Vanity Fair source claims that Serena is covering the cost of the glitzy penthouse, which boasts two floors, five bedrooms, six bathrooms and views of Central Park. Must be nice!