Tracie is back in prison, and Clint is determined to see her in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 22 episode of ‘Love After Lockup.’ He drives all the way to the prison only to told upsetting news.

Tracie has been in prison for 4 days, and Clint’s gotten her a lawyer. She’s been arrested twice since their wedding day, and things aren’t looking good for her. However, Clint’s not giving up on his woman. Their future together is uncertain, and everything is dependent on how long Tracie’s going to be in prison for. “I will continue to pay for Tracie’s legal fees no matter how much they are, because I love her and always will love her,” Clint says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the new episode of Love After Lockup. Brady, Clint’s cousin, thinks Clint is crazy for doing all of this for Tracie and believes he should break things off with her.

Clint gets a call from Tracie’s lawyer upon his arrival at the law enforcement center. The lawyer tells Clint that he can’t see Tracie. He gets out of the car and throws his phone into a field. He starts cursing up a storm and is totally frustrated that he drove all this way for nothing. As he tells Brady what happened, Clint punches his car! “It’s real tough knowing I’m just a football field away from her and can’t make any contact with her,” Clint says. “It’s devastating.”

The synopsis for the Feb. 22 episode of the show reads: “A visit from Megan leads Michael to a shocking violation. Scott fears telling Lizzie he’s broke. Clint loses it when his trip to see Tracie in jail takes a turn for the worse. Brittany has surprising news. Caitlin battles grief and Matt after the loss of her mom.” Love After Lockup airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.