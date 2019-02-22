‘RHOBH’: Lisa Vanderpump Says She’s ‘Fed Up With Being The Target’ Of Her Co-Stars

Lisa Vanderpump is over being the ‘target’ of her ‘RHOBH’ co-stars. She’s opening up a fab new Vegas lounge and tells us she doesn’t like being accused of dishonesty when it comes to Dorit’s dog drama.

Lisa Vanderpump tells us EXCLUSIVELY that she’s sick to death of the heat she is still getting from her Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills co-stars. “I’m a kind and compassionate person, and I’m fed up with being the target of these women. This is the fourth season I’ve been a target, and like, talk about your own s**t that’s going on. It’s in the press,” Lisa reveals to HollywoodLife.com. She was hosting a media preview event of Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, which is Lisa’s new bar/restaurant opening in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace on March 30. She’s taken so much flack from co-star Lisa Rinna about not filming with the rest of the cast for most of season nine and LVP is over it now that the show is airing. And now she’s getting into it with both Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley on the Bravo program.

On the Feb. 12 season premiere of RHOBH, Lisa was upset that Dorit’s dog she adopted from LVP’s rescue ended up back at Vanderpump Dogs. The 42-year-old gave it away to a friend after it bit her kids and the pup allegedly ended up in a kill shelter before making its way back to Lisa’s rescue. We’re going to see more of that drama next week on the Feb. 26 episode. On Feb. 19’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen — which aired after the second episode of season 9 of RHOBH — 90 percent of viewers sided with Lisa in her dog drama with Dorit. Lisa tells us that she is appreciative of the support.

“Well, to me dogs are people. You know, they really are people. You know, I don’t want to blame – it’s been very complicated, you know, the whole situation. But of course, 850 dogs later…” she tells us about her Vanderpump Dogs Rescue Foundation, while in a very classy way not throwing open shade at Dorit. “But I don’t like being accused of not being honest because that’s not who I am and I do not like that,” Lisa tells us. Dorit has claimed the 58-year-old has been dishonest about the fate of dog Lucy.

“I live my life with integrity and that’s why I have the same people working for me for years and years,” Lisa continues. “I am not somebody that’s not compassionate, I look after a lot of my staff like they’re my own. I’m proud to say, you know, even my household staff have lived in my house, and been with me for 12 years.” The successful restaurateur has proven on Vanderpump Rules how she treats her employees like family and has been rewarded by their loyalty.

On to more positive things than the troubles Lisa’s having with her RHOBH co-stars, because she’s opening her fifth restaurant in her growing empire. “Well, I think it’s such a compliment to be asked to open in Vegas, and by Caesars Palace, as well. I mean, it’s the biggest, it’s so iconic,” Lisa tells us. “I know Vegas well enough to know what I want. I know that if I’m wandering through Caesars and I’m shopping, or on the slot machines, and I see somewhere that looks like a luscious garden with big trees, great lighting, and great cocktails, you know, I’m going to stop there.”

As always, Lisa has carefully crafted all of the elements of the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden. “I wanted to create a menu that’s substantial enough that they feel like they’ve had a meal, but it’s also social enough that they’re not thinking, ‘Oh, I’ve got to book a restaurant and sit down.’” We’re sure it will be a smashing success just like her other restaurants and lounges Villa Blanca, SUR, Pump and TomTom.