Lady Gaga ‘Disappointed’ Bradley Cooper Wasn’t Nominated For Best Director But Hopes She’ll Win

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper both received several Oscars nods for ‘A Star Is Born’ but will that suffice for the songstress? We’ve got all the details!

Bradley Cooper, 44, received three Oscar nominations for his directorial debut in A Star Is Born. But a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that Lady Gaga, 32, is “disappointed” that Bradley, who co-stars alongside her in the film, did not receive a nod for Best Director. Bradley, who is up for Best Actor, Best Motion Picture, and Adapted Screenplay, produced, wrote and directed the blockbuster. “Gaga is really disappointed Bradley wasn’t up for Best Director. She wanted him to win so badly throughout awards season. She’s honestly his biggest cheerleader,” the insider explained. The “Poker Face” songstress is up for two Oscars herself, including Best Leading Actress and Best Original Song.

The singer-turned-actress, who made her TV debut in American Horror Story: Hotel, “is really wanting to add more dates to her Vegas residency and she’s loving it there, however, she’s caught the acting bug hard and can’t wait to do more film,” the pal added. “She really would like to be taken as a serious actress, but at the same time, she holds music and performing so near and dear to her heart. This win would be everything for her.” Gaga recently took home her second Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song in the film, “Shallow.” But despite the huge accolade, our source said, “Lady Gaga is an emotional wreck heading into the Oscars. She is excited, happy, nervous, anxious, and even a little bit scared as the Oscars approaches. She wants to win badly and fears that she may never get this close again, she can taste it. She is up for two big Oscars and while she really wants the Best Actress, she feels more confident about the song she has nominated.”