Why Khloe Kardashian Could Get ‘Stuck’ In Cleveland With True After Splitting With Tristan Thompson

Will Khloé have to leave her Calabasas empire for Cleveland? A family lawyer explained what could possibly happen with a custody arrangement for daughter True!

After a messy breakup that has involved Tristan Thompson, 27, allegedly cheating on Khloé Kardashian, 34, with her 21-year-old sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods, 21, you might be wondering how little baby True, 10 months, will be involved with all of this. Since, of course, those are her parents, and custody arrangements will need to be put in place if Khloé and Tristan don’t live together!

David T. Pisarra, California Family Law Attorney explained EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife that Khloé could “be stuck” in Cleveland – which would definitely make filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians a little difficult! “If Khloé has been a resident in Cleveland for longer than six months, she may be stuck there,” David said. “Depending on what Tristan has done, if he has opened up a paternity case there, the Ohio courts can take jurisdiction. Khloé could be stuck in Ohio and subjected to Ohio rules. Ohio could look at their case and say, ‘The baby is ours.’ In that case, Khloé could go back to California, but the baby could have to stay in Ohio.” However, he implied that that probably won’t be the case.

“Although the Ohio courts could technically say that, it’s not likely,” he said. “In reality, Khloé will likely say she’s going back to California, show that she’s got more than enough financial means, Tristan has financial means, she can see that visitation is going to happen, and eventually she’ll be allowed to come back to California with True.” David explained that if Khloé and True haven’t been permanent Cleveland residents for longer than six months, they can travel and go to California. “I would assume Tristan would want to open up a paternity case in California, because if the baby and mom are [there], we’ll have jurisdiction.”

As for who will get primary custody of the baby? That’s pretty clear, at least to David! “I don’t think there’s any question that Khloé will get primary custody of True,” he said. “There’s just no reason to take it away from her. The only question is how much visitation time will Tristan get and that’s very dependent on his work schedule, and how much he’s willing to modify his life to be part of True’s life.”

Honestly, we’re just hoping that the custody arrangement is as smooth-sailing as possible for Khloé and True – after all they’ve been through, we just want what’s best for them!