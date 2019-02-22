Kendall Jenner Bares All In See-Through Lace Blazer On Versace Runway With Gigi & Bella Hadid

Kendall Jenner stunned in a blazer with lace panels at the Versace women’s Fall-Winter show at Milan Fashion Week! Check out her risque look!

Milan Fashion Week is in full swing, and we’ve just seen one of our favorite outfits from the week-long event! Kendall Jenner absolutely stunned in a see-through blazer while walking the runway at the Versace women’s Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection, a show that sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid also walked. Wearing black pants with lace cut-outs, Kendall’s blazer she wore for the Feb. 22 show had matching sheer patches. Check out Kendall’s latest, most daring look!

Meanwhile, Kendall recently opened up about why she has kept most of her dating life private throughout her career. “I’m in relationships for me and that other person, not for anybody else, so I don’t find the need to be flexing it like that,” Kendall said in a new interview with ZAZA WORLD RADIO, which also featured her friend Hailey Bieber. “I don’t want to waste my time or anybody else’s.”

She also acknowledged that she can be “ruthless” in ending relationships. She added, “I get off it really easy, but it’s not for no reason. Someone has to do something to make me off it and like, I think that, especially because of the lifestyle that I live, everything is so like magnified, and everyone wants to know things. And especially about your love life and whatever, a lot of the relationships I’m in, I’m in it, and I’m in it with that one person, and I’m a very loyal person once I’m fully in it, but I think being in a relationship is something that should be – I mean, it’s the most private probably part of your life.”

